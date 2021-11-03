CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Aviat Networks: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aviat...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For ArcBest

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $111.6 versus the current price of ArcBest at $111.2, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated ArcBest...
STOCKS
Benzinga

SailPoint Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SailPoint Technologies their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $16,097,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Moderna Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $301.75 versus the current price of Moderna at $239.305, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aviat Networks Lrb#Avnw#Eps#Aviat Networks
Benzinga

Recap: Repay Holdings Q3 Earnings

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repay Holdings their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $23,490,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Jazz Pharmaceuticals their estimated. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Delek US Hldgs

Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $21.67 versus the current price of Delek US Hldgs at $18.07, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Middleby Clocks 29% Sales Growth In Q3, Misses On Estimates

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) reported third-quarter sales growth of 28.8% year-over-year to $817.55 million, +22.4 on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $825.88 million. Sales by segments: Commercial Foodservice $511.48 million (+37.8% Y/Y), Residential Kitchen $193.39 million (+26.7% Y/Y) and Food Processing $112.67 million (+1.8% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Sees Sharp Downside In This Aviation Company

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak initiated Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with an Underweight rating and a price target of $5.90, implying a downside of 19%. Nowak sees a relatively small total addressable market for Wheels Up. The cost of flying private limits user adoption to the top 1% of highest-earning U.S. households.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Hain Celestial Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year, to $454.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $442.59 million. Net sales from North America decreased 5% Y/Y, and International sales declined 13%. Adjusted gross margin for the quarter fell 24 basis points Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For ContextLogic

Within the last quarter, ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $9.83 versus the current price of ContextLogic at $5.375, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated ContextLogic...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Plug Power Q3 Earnings

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Plug Power their estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $36,933,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Upstart Shares Are Falling

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Upstart Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents by 71%. The company reported quarterly sales of $228.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $214.90 million by 6%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Vuzix Shares Are Rising Today

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its third-quarter financial results. Vuzix reported a quarterly earnings loss of 13 cents per share, which was in line with estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue of $3.02 million, which came in below the estimate of $3.79 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy