CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ultra-Fast Grocery Delivery Companies Expect a Future of Consolidation

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Where once consumers were impressed to have groceries delivered to their homes the next day, now online shoppers are expecting quicker and quicker fulfillment. Incumbents and newcomers alike are racing to meet these on-demand expectations. In 2020, FreshDirect launched two-hour delivery in select markets, and in May, Instacart launched a 30-minute...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pymnts

Retailers Using D2C Playbook for New Store Concepts

Amid the pandemic in 2020, U.S.-based retailers said they would close more than 10,700 stores, some of the starkest evidence of COVID-19’s impact on the economy and consumers’ accelerated shift to shopping online. But this year, store opening announcements are nearly double the number of store closures. In the first...
RETAIL
Killeen Daily Herald

Quick Commerce, Funding Rounds and Industry Convergence Enabling Rapid Growth of Last-mile Food and Grocery Delivery Market

Companies are exploring new technologies and services such as artificial intelligence, dynamic route optimization, and autonomous technology, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global last-mile food and grocery delivery market finds that an influx of new tech-savvy startups with unique business models and services are disrupting the supply chain ecosystem. With instant deliveries and user experience becoming critical value differentiators, firms are exploring new technologies and services. Collaborations among previously disparate industries to deliver on whitespace cross-industry growth opportunities are expected to help global market revenues increase from $24.99 billion in 2020 to $72.34 billion in 2025.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida's first Amazon supermarket may open soon with no checkout lines, Alexa assistants

No checkout lines. Customers being guided by Alexa assistants. It’s all part of Amazon’s vision for its nationwide grocery chain, which is coming to South Florida. Amazon Fresh, the company’s new supermarket chain, appears to have plans to open its first Florida location in West Boca — with construction nearing completion of a grocery store building at the massive Uptown Boca shopping complex ...
FLORIDA STATE
pymnts

Blue Apron’s Q3 Loss Widens as Consumers Seek Faster Dining Options

Despite seeing declining revenue and a deeper loss compound, Blue Apron maintains that the events of the past 20 months have precipitated a rise in home cooking that will boost sales going forward. The company announced on Tuesday (Nov. 9) that its third-quarter loss widened 81% year over year to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshdirect#Grocery Shopping#Food Drink#Samokat Express Food#Rapid
pymnts

With Acquisition of Wolt, DoorDash Aims to Take on Uber Eats’ Global Reach

DoorDash continues to broaden the scope of its stated mission, this time with the acquisition of on-demand food and retail delivery service Wolt. Alongside the release of its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday (Nov. 9), DoorDash announced its roughly $8 billion deal with the Helsinki, Finland-based company, which operates its delivery service in 23 countries.
BUSINESS
pymnts

The Future of Retail: It’s More About Magic Than the Muscle of Massive Inventory

The future of retail is, well, kind of a mess. Physical stores are desperate to compete with the convenience and choice available on the internet. Online retailers are opening brick-and-mortar locations to improve their browsing, fitting and return efforts. And shopping malls are busy trying to stay relevant and reinvent themselves as some sort of hybrid.
RETAIL
vinepair.com

ReserveBar Acquires MiniBar Delivery as Alcohol E-Commerce Consolidation Continues

Alcohol delivery services boomed throughout the pandemic, as the desire for at-home drinks grew. But the industry is now facing a new trend: consolidation of those same companies. On Monday, the spirits e-commerce site ReserveBar announced that it will acquire MiniBar Delivery. Where ReserveBar acts like a “traditional” online retailer,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketWatch

Ebay launches a refurbished platform as supply-chain shortfalls make many items scarce for the holidays

Ebay Inc. announced the launch of eBay Refurbished on Tuesday, a destination selling like-new items from brands like Apple Inc. and Dyson. Items will be deeply discounted and come with a one- or two-year warranty. Ebay first launched the refurbished program in 2020, and says it has expanded the program as supply-chain bottlenecks disrupt the holidays. Adobe data released on Tuesday show that out-of-stock messages soared 250% across e-commerce, compared with January 2020. There were two billion out-of-stock messages in October, Adobe says. Ebay stock has gained 48% for the year to date, while the S&P 500 index has gained 24.6% for the period.
SHOPPING
pymnts

Brands Prepare to Take Competition Virtual as Metaverse Goes Mainstream

When Facebook announced its rebranding to Meta Platforms, many people were left wondering what the metaverse is, leading to a spike in Google searches for the term at the end of October. But for brands and retailers, plans to capture consumers’ attention — and dollars — within the virtual world have been brewing for some time.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

DoorDash to acquire food delivery company Wolt

Talking about the acquisition, Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash said in a statement that the move “will accelerate our product development, bring greater focus to each of our markets and improve the value we provide to consumers, merchants, as well as Dashers and couriers around the world.”. Finland-based...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EVgo stock soars after expanded partnerships with GM, Uber

Shares of EVgo Inc. soared 18.1% in morning trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 32.2%, after the electric-vehicle charging network announced expansions of its collaboration with General Motors Co. and its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. . With GM, EVgo said the companies increased plans on building DC fast-charging stalls to 3,250 through 2025 from 2,750, and will increase the number of metropolitan markets covered to 52 from 40. "As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand," said EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi. With Uber, the expanded partnership includes new discounts and benefits for all Uber rideshare drivers, who tend to charge their EVs multiple times per day. The company said Uber drivers can access EVgo member rates without any monthly fees, while those with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum or Diamond status can save up to 30% over standard charging rates. EVgo shares have soared 47.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.
ECONOMY
pymnts

UK's Giftchill Adds Crypto Gift Cards to Revamped Site

Online gift card retailer GiftChill has revamped its website and added new options for customers to purchase online gift cards with cryptocurrency, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 9) press release. The new site will allow users to browse “hundreds” of featured virtual gift cards for different countries, order them online...
SHOPPING
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy