Is Tilray Stock Ready To Bounce, Make A Reversal?

The week started off on a high note for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular marijuana stocks fared today:. Reports of a forthcoming Republican-led marijuana legalization bill appeared to drive excitement for pot stocks among investors. Draft legislation led by Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, aiming to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, could be filed as soon as this month, according to cannabis news site Marijuana Moment. The bill will reportedly seek to treat cannabis similar in some ways to alcohol and impose relatively low excise taxes on marijuana sales.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO