New York City’s new mayor inherits steep challenges with crime, COVID-19 recovery

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Eric Adams, the next mayor of New York City, has his work cut out for him. The largest U.S. city is in the midst of a halting recovery from a coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 34,000 residents and erased half a million jobs, all while grappling with deep-seated...

AFP

New York's mayor-elect promotes city-themed cryptocurrency

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday promoted a new cryptocurrency in the colors of his city to be launched Wednesday, following up on his promised commitment to digital currencies. The former police officer said on the campaign trail back in June that under his leadership, New York would be a transformed city within a year, including becoming a "center of bitcoins," the main cryptocurrency. Last Thursday, two days after his election, Adams announced he would receive his first three paychecks in bitcoin when he takes office in early January, and promised that New York would become "the center of the cryptocurrency industry." On Monday, the former Brooklyn Ward president stayed on message, welcoming NewYorkCityCoin or NYCCoin, a bitcoin-style cryptocurrency slated to debut on Wednesday.
Times Union

Ahead of holidays, COVID-19 increasing in New York's rural counties

ALBANY — New York's overall COVID-19 spread has remained steady over the past month, with the percent of people testing positive remaining roughly between 2 and 3 percent. But a dive into the data shows it is the most populated and dense part of the state — New York City's five boroughs — that is keeping the state's overall numbers low. A handful of upstate rural counties are experiencing infection rates that are in some cases eight times what is being experienced in places like the Bronx and Queens.
The new mayor of New York wants to be paid in bitcoin and launches the challenge in Miami

Bitcoin is trading at $ 62,202.90 (+ 1.64%), with speculation recently fueled by some US politicians. New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams tweeted yesterday that he will work to transform the city into the capital of the cryptocurrency industry. “We always do great in New York,” said the former Democratic Party policeman. To give an example, he will ask to receive the first three months in bitcoin starting from the beginning of his mandate next January.
WALA-TV FOX10

Eric Adams elected as New York City's second Black mayor, CNN projects

Democrat Eric Adams has been elected the 110th mayor of New York City, CNN projects, defeating Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Adams, a retired New York Police Department captain who embraced a public safety message, will be the second Black mayor in the city's history, after the late David Dinkins. "I...
Commercial Observer

Eric Adams’ Top Challenges as New York Mayor Include Real Estate

Hours after Eric Adams trampled his Republican rival on Nov. 2, the presumptive mayor was already setting his sights on a new target — Mayor Bill de Blasio and the “dysfunctional” bureaucrats who work for him. Adams castigated city officials for failing to provide city services in a timely manner...
Washington Square News

Opinion: Eric Adams’ pro-prison record is dangerous for NYC

With the polls closed for the New York City mayoral election, Mayor-elect and former New York City Police Department captain Eric Adams will take office on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, on Rikers Island, incarcerated people are experiencing deadly overcrowding, infestations and overall unlivable conditions. Even though outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio approved a plan to close the jail in the next few years, the future of Rikers and the overall trajectory of criminal justice reform is being called into question given Adams’ record and troubling ties to the prison industrial complex.
The Independent

Democrat Eric Adams wins New York City mayor’s race

Democratic candidate Eric Adams – a former police captain and Brooklyn borough president – has defeated long-shot Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the race for New York City’s next mayor, who will face a major test in leading the city from a defining public health emergency that has magnified crises facing the nation’s largest city.Mr Adams – a former New York City Police Department captain, state legislator and Brooklyn borough president – has been elected the city’s second-ever Black mayor.The 110th mayor of New York inherits city leadership in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic that has upended life...
Derrick

Decision day in New York City mayor's race

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City voters will pick the city's next mayor Tuesday, with voters deciding between Republican radio host Curtis Sliwa and Democrat Eric Adams, a Brooklyn police captain who went into politics. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, is seen as the prohibitive favorite in the race....
WDBO

New York City firefighters protest vaccine mandate outside mayor's residence as deadline nears

NEW YORK — New York City firefighters and other city workers protested outside the mayor's residence Thursday, as a COVID-19 vaccination deadline quickly approaches. Nearly all municipal employees, including police officers, sanitation workers and firefighters, have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit proof of receiving at least one dose of vaccine. Those who don't get vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave, starting Monday, for at least 30 days, and their future employment will be resolved in negotiations with individual labor unions. Uniformed correction officers have until Dec. 1 to show proof of vaccination.
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate draws predictable 11th hour ire

As Mayor Bill de Blasio celebrated New York City administering more than 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, the city’s firefighters union stood outside Gracie Mansion, protesting the looming vaccine mandate for all municipal workers, including firefighters and cops. All municipal workers are required to have...
mynews13.com

Investopedia: The New York City Recovery Index, October 25

New York City’s economic recovery index registered a new record high as of Oct. 16, though its growth rate slowed from the week before, as the index rose by one point to 82. It was also the second straight week the index registered a score above 80 since the onset of the pandemic. A dramatic reduction in unemployment claims and COVID-19 hospitalizations helped push the index higher, while setbacks in subway ridership and restaurant reservations held the score back from posting more gains.
