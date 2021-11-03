New York City’s new mayor inherits steep challenges with crime, COVID-19 recovery

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday promoted a new cryptocurrency in the colors of his city to be launched Wednesday, following up on his promised commitment to digital currencies. The former police officer said on the campaign trail back in June that under his leadership, New York would be a transformed city within a year, including becoming a "center of bitcoins," the main cryptocurrency. Last Thursday, two days after his election, Adams announced he would receive his first three paychecks in bitcoin when he takes office in early January, and promised that New York would become "the center of the cryptocurrency industry." On Monday, the former Brooklyn Ward president stayed on message, welcoming NewYorkCityCoin or NYCCoin, a bitcoin-style cryptocurrency slated to debut on Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO