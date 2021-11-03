CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle calling: Duchess lobbies Republican senators for paid family leave

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- As House Democrats on Wednesday surprisingly moved to add paid family leave back into the $1.75 trillion social spending and climate policy bill -- word came that none other than Meghan Markle was lobbying senators on the issue -- personally. In what might show that she's clued...

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Allegedly Believes She'll End Up In The White House After Leaving Royal Family

Meghan Markle was allegedly convinced that she could end up in the White House after Megxit. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the United States. They have settled in California after they stepped down from their royal duties. However, there are speculations that moving to the U.S. and leaving the royal family was part of her plan because she wanted to be the future president of the country.
WORLD
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle's strict house rules for Kate Middleton

It’s been nearly two years since the so-called fab four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have been in the same room together. But with the Cambridges planning a royal tour in America in the not-too-distant future, the Sussexes are hoping this could change. Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
'Wow!' Palin ridicules 'prophetic' Prince Harry as she urges Sussexes to end 'negativity'

Prince Harry has been mocked by a former vice presidential nominee for his recent revelation that he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the January 6 Capitol riots. Sarah Palin told GB News that she wondered "where he pulled that out of" and also stated her belief that the prince and Meghan Markle were "capitalizing" on being able to spread "negativity" around the Royal Family.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle says despite ‘precedent amongst my husband’s family’ she wants to fight for paid leave

Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about her fight for paid family leave in the US, with the Duchess of Sussex claiming the right is a “humanitarian” issue rather than a political one.The duchess, who recently wrote a letter to Congress advocating for paid family leave and called Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to inquire about getting involved in the fight, discussed the topic during an appearance on The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, where she appeared in an all-black outfit adorned with a poppy pin.During the conversation, which was titled: “Minding The Gap” and included Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president...
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle Buys Coffee for Paid Leave Campaign Workers

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is showing her thanks to those fighting for paid family leave. The philanthropist gifted workers at Paid Leave for the U.S. (PL+US), a group campaigning for paid family and medical leave, $25 Starbucks vouchers through her and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation, per the Daily Mail. Neil...
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle and Sen. Gillibrand conferred over paid leave advocacy

In recent weeks, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand about joining the push to pass a national paid leave program. A spokesman for Gillibrand confirmed the call between the American princess and the New York Democrat. Markle appears to getting involved in helping pass...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Meghan Markle blasted for lobbying US senators, using her royal title

Meghan Markle was blasted Thursday after it emerged she has been cold-calling US senators on their private numbers — and using her royal title while lobbying them about the disastrous $3.5 trillion spending bill. The exiled UK royal — long rumored to have her eyes on the White House —...
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle Phones Sen. Gillibrand to Get Involved in Paid Family Leave Battle

Meghan Markle spoke with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in recent weeks via phone to inquire as to how to become more involved in the fight for paid family leave in Congress, according to BuzzFeed. Gillibrand mentioned the call Tuesday, and a spokesperson for Markle confirmed it had taken place. Paid family leave is part of President Joe Biden’s marquee social safety net bill, though how much leave has been the subject of much debate in Congress and may shrink. Gillibrand has advocated for the policy, particularly with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). The call marks an escalation of Markle’s work on paid family leave. She published an open letter Oct. 20 to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in support of the policy, calling for it to be a “national right.” She’s also bought gift cards for activists campaigning for the policy to become law. Markle’s spokesperson said the call with Gillibrand took place after she wrote the letter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Meghan Markle Bought The Sweetest Gift For Paid Leave Advocates

Meghan Markle is ramping up the fight for paid family leave with a little caffeine. Meghan has been a vocal supporter of paid leave in the United States, and she’s aligned herself with the nonprofit PL+US, which seeks to achieve paid family and medical leave for all in the U.S. And as the organization works tirelessly to secure paid leave for those who need it most, the Duchess is there to show her appreciation. Meghan Markle bought Starbucks gift cards for all paid leave advocates in the company, and BRB while I cry.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle Justifies Her Political Engagement: 'Paid Leave ... Is a Humanitarian Issue'

Meghan Markle is getting real about women's issues. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Dealbook. Meghan joined a conversation with Mellody Hobson, Co-C.E.O. and President of Ariel Investments, called "Minding the Gap," which focused on how women can reach economic and professional parity.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle Sent Starbucks Gift Cards To Advocates Fighting Hard For Paid Leave

Meghan Markle spent the weekend showing her gratitude for those who have spent the last few weeks tirelessly fighting for paid family leave. The Duchess of Sussex is reported to have sent Starbucks gift cards to every employee at PL+US, a non-profit organization committed to getting Congress to pass a paid family and medical leave policy. Meghan is also reported to have emailed messages of appreciation to two senators who have continued to fight for paid leave despite its recent last-minute removal from President Joe Biden’s spending package.
WORLD
Duchess Meghan gifts $25 Starbucks vouchers to Paid Leave US staff

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has donated $25 Starbucks gift cards to the staff at the non-profit PL+US (Paid Leave US). The 40-year-old former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Britain's Prince Harry in 2018 - has been advocating for paid leave for all in the US, and this week it was revealed that the royal couple had given the gift of coffee, via their Archewell Foundation, to employees of the organsiation, which set the goal of gaining paid family and sick leave for all in America by 2022.
CHARITIES

