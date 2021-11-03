CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeks sexual assault on a child suspect

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is looking for a suspect in a Sexual Assault on a Child case. The suspect has been identified as, 31-year-old, Roger Brandon Abeyta .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AD8ma_0clhWVt000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFMiH_0clhWVt000
Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office


Abeyta has multiple active felony warrants for numerous charges, to include but not limited to, Sexual Assault on a Child and Internet Luring of a Child.

Abeyta is known to use multiple names and frequently changes his appearance.

We are actively seeking information on his whereabouts. We believe he may be in the Denver Metro area.
If anyone has any information, please contact our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 and reference case number 21-9760.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Chaffee County releases documents in Barry Morphew murder case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The entire case file for Barry Morphew was made public on Monday. He is the Chaffee County man accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne Morphew. Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, and has been charged with first-degree murder after Suzanne, the mother of their two daughters, was reported missing on […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Denver, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault On A Child
KXRM

November 8 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives. Any information regarding the above fugitives you are asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867). Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up $1,000 in cash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
856
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy