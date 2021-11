Boating infrastructure on Flaming Gorge has had some major upgrades lately. The Division of Wildlife Resources announced Tuesday that the $1.2 million dollar project that installed over 30 boat slips at the Lucerne Valley Marina is now complete. The project was the first funded in Utah by a Boating Infrastructure Grant. "The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recognizes that Flaming Gorge Reservoir is an incredible place enjoyed by boaters from all around the Intermountain West," shared DWR Boating Access Coordinator Nathan Owens. "As boating visitation has increased at the reservoir, it's important that boaters have facilities available to them that provide for safe and enjoyable experiences.” The project includes two new ADA-compliant docking facilities for overnight use. One of the docking facilities has 14 slips for 26- to 30-foot boats and the other has 10 slips for boats up to 36-feet in length and 11 slips for long-term storage of large boats. The project provides safer overnight docking options for large boats on Flaming Gorge. "This project has been a life-long goal of Lucerne Valley Marina at Flaming Gorge," said Lucerne Valley Marina President Jerry Taylor. "The new dock system and attenuator will not only meet the growing demand for permanent and transient slips, but it will protect our current five docks from high wind and wave conditions. Our facility sees one-third of all visitation to Flaming Gorge, and this new project will enhance the public's experience. We are very excited and want to thank all of the partners involved in this project."

