Video Games

Shovel Knight Dig delayed, Scrap Knight introduced

By Brian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShovel Knight Dig is the latest game to have been hit by a delay. While Yacht Club Games and Nitrome were originally targeting a 2021 release, it has now been moved to 2022. A specific window beyond that has not been shared at this time. Yacht Club said that...

Chivalry 2 Fight Knight update introduces Brawl Mode

Chivalry 2 players can now jump into Brawl Mode and headbutt enemies after having their arms dismembered with the release of the Fight Knight update. Starting with the new Brawl Mode, players will be leaving their weapons at the door with this up to 40-player mode. Battle on The Great Hall and Rudhelm Feast using items found around the map, including chairs, beer steins, rolling pins, and more.
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Development Officially Complete, Primed For Winter Release

Following its reveal back in 2020, developers Yacht Club Games had targeted a late 2021 release window for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. While there has certainly been a raft of delays lately, there is some good news for fans awaiting the next adventure for the blue knight. Taking to Twitter, the team has shared that Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is officially completed, with the plans for a winter release still on track.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl overview trailer, commercials

Nintendo has gone live with a new overview trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. Additionally, we’ve got a couple of Japanese commercials as well. Experience the nostalgic story from the Pokémon Diamond Version game in a reimagined adventure, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, now on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Adventures in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond game will take place in the familiar Sinnoh region. Rich in nature and with mighty Mount Coronet at its heart, Sinnoh is a land of many myths passed down through the ages. You’ll choose either Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup to be your first partner Pokémon and then set off on your journey to become the Champion of the Pokémon League. Along the way, you’ll run into the mysterious organization Team Galactic, and be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon Dialga.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons update announced, bug workaround

In response to significant issues being found in the latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo has announced that they are working to address the bugs in a future update. In addition, the issues are preventable, and Nintendo has also explained a suggested workaround for the bugs. No complete patch notes have been offered yet. Here are the details:
Circa Infinity, a “brain-melting platformer”, released on Switch

If you’re interested in a bit of a different taking on the platforming genre, you might be interested in Circa Infinity. The game, a circular platformer with a pulse-pounding soundtrack, just landed on Switch today from publisher RedDeerGames and developer Kenny Sun. Here’s what to expect from the game:. Reach...
Mega Man Switch Split Pad Pro revealed, pre-orders live

HORI is planning a new Switch Split Pad Pro for Mega Man, a listing on Amazon reveals. The controller, which is officially licensed by Nintendo and Capcom, has been completely decked out with the classic character showing up on both sides. The entire thing is in blue as well, which acts as another nod to the Capcom icon.
Deathsmiles I & II confirmed for the west, physical editions revealed

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with City Connection, has announced that Deathsmiles I & II is coming west on Switch and physical versions are in the works. These shoot ’em up titles will be offered in boxed format with a Limited Edition and Collector’s Edition. The Limited Edition has a...
A Boy and His Blob Switch launch trailer

To celebrate the game’s Switch release, publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward have shared a launch trailer for A Boy and His Blob. The title ended up on Nintendo’s current console after originally appearing on Wii many years ago. For more on A Boy and His Blob, check out the...
LEGO Super Mario getting new Expansion Sets, including Bowser Jr.’s Clown Car

It’s been revealed that three new Expansion Sets are joining the LEGO Super Mario line – specifically Bowser Jr.’s Clown Car Expansion Set, Dorrie’s Beachfront Expansion Set, Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set, and the fourth series of Character Packs. Little is actually known at this time since Nintendo only...
Super Sami Roll gameplay

Another 3D platformer joined the Switch library in Super Sami Roll, and we’ve now got a good chunk of gameplay. A video has come through with 16 minutes of footage. For those that need a refresher on Super Sami Roll, read the following overview:. The wicked Albert VII has captured...
Fishing Paradiso coming to Switch in early 2022

Following a previous appearance on mobile, developer Odencat has announced that the angling RPG Fishing Paradiso will be appearing on Switch. The game will be available in early 2022. Fishing Paradiso has a simple premise, as you’ll just “kick back, catch some fish, and level up your gear as you...
King’s Bounty II update out now on Switch (version 1.5), patch notes

Another update for King’s Bounty II was recently made available on Switch, bringing the game to version 1.5. It comes with more gameplay and balance changes, stability improvements, and more. Continue on below for the full King’s Bounty II patch notes pertaining to update version 1.5. Gameplay and balance changes.
Where Cards Fall gameplay

A new gameplay video has emerged for the Switch version of Where Cards Fall, which comes from publisher Snowman and developer The Game Band. The slice of life puzzle title first appeared on Apple Arcade, but landed on Nintendo’s console this week. Learn more about Where Cards Fall with the...
Seven Knights 2

Sign In to follow. Follow Seven Knights 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
New trademarks include Sonic Frontiers from SEGA, Y School Heroes from Level-5

Trademarks aren’t typically as newsworthy as most make them out to be, but a couple of interesting filings recently popped up that we thought were worth sharing. First up is Sonic Frontiers from SEGA, which was filed in Japan. We know that the company has a new Sonic title coming up in 2022, and this may very well be the name of the project. SEGA announced the new game back in May, but other than a very short teaser trailer that didn’t show much at all, the company has been keeping quiet. It goes without saying that we’ll be hearing more once 2021 is finished.
Blue Reflection: Second Light launch trailer

Koei Tecmo and Gust are celebrating the debut of Blue Reflection: Second Light in the west with a launch trailer. As of today, Switch owners in North America and Europe can pick up the RPG. Here’s some information about the game, courtesy of Koei Tecmo:. With gorgeous translucent designs by...
