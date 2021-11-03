CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How TAZO is tackling climate justice one tree at a time – podcast

newhope.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJami Lewchik, head of TAZO and portfolio sustainability, understands that climate justice is social justice viewed through the lens of climate change. It's a tale of two cities: upper...

www.newhope.com

Comments / 0

Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

Climate justice or climate hypocrisy?

What do the leaders of the world do to combat climate change? They toss coins in a fountain for good luck. As strange as it sounds, that’s what the current ruling elite did before arriving at COP26 in Glasgow. Six years after the Paris Agreement, leaders gathered again on Oct....
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
globallandscapesforum.org

Indigenous Peoples Must be Central to Tackling the Climate Crisis

By David Kaimowitz, Senior Forestry Officer, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Manager, Forest and Farm Facility. As leaders from around the globe gather for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), it is vital that they recognize two important facts. The first is that we cannot reach climate goals without protecting and sustainably managing the carbon-absorbing forests that cover a third of the Earth’s land surface.
ENVIRONMENT
nystateofpolitics.com

Fighting climate change using trees

Trees are not only beautiful, they also provide shade and create homes for our animal friends. They may also help combat climate change. The urban heat island effect often creates a warmer city center than the suburbs. Planting trees can help clean the air, provide shade and lower emissions. More...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tazo#Climate Justice#Innovation#Unilever#Spark Change#New Hope Network
The Free Press

Our View: Climate summit needs to produce real policies

Since at least the 1960s, scientists in the United States and elsewhere have been warning about how humans have changed the climate by burning fossil fuels. The warnings were rejected by many who either didn’t believe in the science or didn’t want to make the sacrifices that would be needed.
ENVIRONMENT
American Progress

Tackling Climate Change and Environmental Injustice

Climate action that meets the crisis’ urgency, creates good-quality jobs, benefits disadvantaged communities, and restores U.S. credibility on the global stage. Investing in equitable climate solutions that address the country’s legacy of environmental racism while working to ensure that all communities have the right to breathe clean air, live free of dangerous levels of toxic pollution, access healthy food, and share the benefits of a prosperous economy.
ENVIRONMENT
columbusfreepress.com

Global Day of Climate Justice

Gathering in front of the Ohio Statehouse by the William McKinnley statue. We gather to support the urgency of the UN climate negotiations by 200 countries in Glasgow,UK. We urge the Ohio General Assembly to adopt clean energy standards and get to net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Bring banners and signs (no sign poles permitted). We will march around the Statehouse and hand out information about COP 26 and paths to a sustainable future. Social distancing necessary or wear a mask.
COLUMBUS, OH
AFP

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help as his country slips beneath rising oceans. The camera then pulls out to reveal Kofe standing up to his thighs in the water off Tuvalu's coast.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
prweek.com

How can ‘Consumer PR’ help fight the climate crisis with one word?

Our industry sees people not as citizens, parents, children or friends, but as consumers; human beings defined by what they consume – not who they are, who they love, what they believe or what they dream. Until we stop defining people by what they consume we’ll go round the houses...
ENVIRONMENT
The Drum

How adland can tackle the climate crisis

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. In 2015, 196 nations signed an international treaty on climate change known as the Paris Agreement. Responding to science that showed global temperatures were increasing – as measured against average temperatures before the Industrial Revolution and the wholesale burning of fossil fuels that powered it – these nations committed their efforts to limit the temperature increase to well below 2C.
ENVIRONMENT
plymouth-review.com

One local artists vision for climate justice

If there is a visionary in Sheboygan County that I truly admire, surely it’s Bob Fleming. A native and current resident of Sheboygan Falls, you may have seen him driving around town in his beautiful hand-painted Chevy HHR. Bright pinks, vibrant sky blues and naturally appealing greens cascade over the mobile as a message towards the future. A moving canvas […]
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
CNET

Climate justice: What it is and how it's playing a crucial role at COP26

"What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!" So goes the chant that has echoed across the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, this week as the city plays host to COP26, the UN climate summit. While heads of state and world leaders meet in the summit's heavily fortified "Blue Zone" this week, out on the streets and around Glasgow, the climate justice movement is thriving through meetings, assemblies and demonstrations.
ENVIRONMENT
Sherwood Gazette

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Sustainability: What does it really mean?

In this new column, I'd like to offer a chance for all of us to do what we can to plant the seeds of change in our own lives.We are entering an age in which the virus of unsustainability has wrapped its toxic tentacles around our very existence. And rather than deal with this deadly scourge head on, we cast a few bones in its direction hoping it will leave us alone, happy in our consumer bliss. But we are dancing on the edge of the razor. Our scientific and engineering prowess may not defeat this virus unless humanity engages...
WEST LINN, OR
World Economic Forum

Afforestation can help to tackle climate change. Here's how

Afforestation – establishing a forest on land not previously forested – is one of the most effective means of tackling climate change. Establishing enough tree cover to make a sizeable impact on rising temperatures will require a global effort. For maximum impact, afforestation initiatives must use green energy, and engage...
ENVIRONMENT
cgiar.org

Does gender determine how one experience climate change?

Climate change is one of our most critical and complex global challenges. Sea-level rise and coastal flooding are projected to impact hundreds of millions of people, and climate-induced changes in tropical marine fisheries threaten global food security.
FOOD & DRINKS
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy