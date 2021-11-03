Is cultural competency a necessary optometric skill?

In a bit of pushback to the all-around lie that people don't want to work anymore, a Florida man applied for more than 60 entry-level jobs in his area and only heard back from one. Joey Holz said he was inspired to apply for two jobs a day the entire...
You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
There were more than 10 million open jobs in the U.S. in August, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and employers are scrambling to fill the gaps. It's a job market where workers have an increasing amount of leverage, and where hefty signing...
Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers. The 187 health...
Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
My parents are extremely careful with how they spend money and have always been big savers. They have in the past said that my sister and I will eventually get assets worth around £250,000 each. The trouble is that I desperately need that money now. They are still in their...
Biden Administration generals are fighting the last war. Last Thursday, they mandated that large businesses and health care facilities require that their workers get vaccinated for COVID-19. The next day, Pfizer announced an antiviral pill to treat the virus. Pfizer’s pill is 89% effective. A Merck antiviral pill for COVID-19 (with only about 50% effectiveness) is already in use in Britain.
COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a friend whose 50-year-old son is healthy except for having had his spleen removed in his 20s after an auto accident. Recently, he was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. He has had extensive tests, but none of his doctors could tell him why he was getting these clots. He was told he might have to stay on blood thinners for the rest of his life.
Yesterday on my show we somehow meandered on to whether the current COVID-19 vaccines are actually vaccines or something else. That discussion then turned to what a vaccine is and what the Center for Disease Control (CDC) definition of a vaccine is. According to the CDC what was the definition...
One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
Cultural, or intercultural competence, is about establishing lifelong quests to increase people’s engagement. It is the ultimate connoisseur in intercultural and intra-cultural mastery. Cultural competence helps enhance the ability to work with individuals from various social backgrounds.
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and Fayetteville City Council have agreed to award up to $1.25 million each to help with costs related to a distribution center planned for Fayetteville. Robert Van Geons, President and CEO of the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation has confirmed that a U.S.-based company...
Work, quality of living, and access to top-notch healthcare are all said to be social determinants of health. However, things aren’t the same for everyone. It turns out that there are major health disparities affecting patients and medical personnel that provide a significant challenge to the medical community. Despite this, one considerable weapon may be used to combat gaps in the workplace – cultural competency.
