Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed

Without even talking about the story of Dexter: New Blood for a moment, let’s dive into another huge question: When can you watch it?. Over the past several years, Showtime has made it into a tradition that many of their shows will premiere at midnight on their app and On-Demand, almost a good 24 hours prior to when they air on the linear network. We hoped that they would keep this going for the revival of the Michael C. Hall series, but we’ve learned over time not to take anything for granted. Also, there are rare occasions (take the Homeland series finale) where episodes were not available in advance.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO