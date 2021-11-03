CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni to Host Virtual Veterans Day Event Nov. 10

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 9 days ago

In honor of those who've served in our nation's military, the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni and Friends Association (PACTS/UKHS) and Virginia Beach History Museums (VBHM) are hosting "Salute to Service," a free virtual celebration and discussion of American veterans, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 6-7 p.m.

"Salute to Service" will feature musical video tributes from Symphonicity, speakers presenting new and important information about veteran benefits and services, and an opportunity for veterans to connect with the community at large. Featured speakers include:

  • Moderator: LTC James Belin, U.S. Army (Ret.), PACTS/UKHS Alumnus
  • CWO3 Danny Miller, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Commander, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20
  • Maj Daniel Boothe, U.S. Air National Guard, Music Director and Conductor, Symphonicity
  • PACTS/UKHS Alumni

"Salute to Service" will stream via WebEx on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. The panel will be an open discussion format and will allow for public questions or contributions with assistance from the moderator. Click here for more details and to register for the event.

If you have any questions about the panel discussion, please email Hillary Plate, Cultural Programming and Grants Coordinator for the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department, at HPlate@vbgov.com.

ABOUT PRINCESS ANNE COUNTRY TRAINING SCHOOL/UNION KEMPSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL MUSEUM:

Princess Anne County Training School was the first high school for African Americans in Princess Anne County, now known as Virginia Beach. The school was a result of the African American community in the 1930s working together to raise money to build a school so their children could receive a proper education. The initial money raised was used to purchase four acres of land on Witchduck Road. The school board received the land, and $2,000, but it made no attempt to build a school. As a result, in 1934, a temporary school was established on the property of Union Baptist Church. In 1938, a four-classroom high school was finally built and, between 1949 and 1962, several additions were made to the school. In 1962, the Princess Anne County Training School changed its name to Union Kempsville High School. After over 30 years of operation, Union Kempsville High School graduated its last class in 1969 due to the citywide integration of schools. Today the legacy of the school continues with the establishment of the museum which shares stories of family, community, sacrifice, and the importance of education. The museum is located within Virginia Beach City Public Schools' Renaissance Academy.

ABOUT THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CULTURAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT:

The Cultural Affairs Department engages residents and visitors through meaningful arts, heritage, and cultural experiences to connect and strengthen communities. The Department assists and directs the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission, coordinates the City's Public Art Program, oversees Virginia Beach History Museums, provides contract management for the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, serves as the liaison with Virginia MOCA and the ViBe Creative District, and serves as a resource to local arts and humanities organizations.

ABOUT THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH HISTORY MUSEUMS:

The City of Virginia Beach History Museums include the Thoroughgood House, the Francis Land House, the Lynnhaven House, and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum. They are part of the City's Cultural Affairs Department. As part of the municipal government of the City of Virginia Beach, the Cultural Affairs Department engages residents and visitors through meaningful arts, heritage, and cultural experiences to connect and strengthen communities. Visit www.museumsvb.org for more information, and follow @VBHistoryMuseums on Facebook and Instagram, and @VBHistMuseums on Twitter, to stay up to date on all the events and news from Virginia Beach History Museums.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Appeals court temporarily blocks imminent release of Trump White House records to House January 6 committee

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted former President Trump's request for an "administrative" injunction, temporarily blocking the release of his White House records from the National Archives to the House committee Investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. "The National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist be enjoined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
The Hill

Defense & National Security — Biden marks Veterans Day

It's Thursday, Happy Veterans Day and welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. President Biden and other administration officials were at Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects in honor of Veterans...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How power and ideology define Xi’s rise in China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping emerged from a party conclave this week not only more firmly ensconced in power than ever, but also with a stronger ideological and theoretical grasp on the ruling Communist Party’s past, present and future. That lays the groundwork for him to take a third five-year term as party leader at next year’s national congress, elevating to the likes of Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic in 1949, and Deng Xiaoping, who opened up the economy three decades later.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

132
Followers
414
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy