Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni to Host Virtual Veterans Day Event Nov. 10

In honor of those who've served in our nation's military, the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni and Friends Association (PACTS/UKHS) and Virginia Beach History Museums (VBHM) are hosting "Salute to Service," a free virtual celebration and discussion of American veterans, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 6-7 p.m.

"Salute to Service" will feature musical video tributes from Symphonicity, speakers presenting new and important information about veteran benefits and services, and an opportunity for veterans to connect with the community at large. Featured speakers include:

Moderator: LTC James Belin, U.S. Army (Ret.), PACTS/UKHS Alumnus

LTC James Belin, U.S. Army (Ret.), PACTS/UKHS Alumnus CWO3 Danny Miller, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Commander, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20

Maj Daniel Boothe, U.S. Air National Guard, Music Director and Conductor, Symphonicity

PACTS/UKHS Alumni

"Salute to Service" will stream via WebEx on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. The panel will be an open discussion format and will allow for public questions or contributions with assistance from the moderator. Click here for more details and to register for the event.

If you have any questions about the panel discussion, please email Hillary Plate, Cultural Programming and Grants Coordinator for the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department, at HPlate@vbgov.com.

ABOUT PRINCESS ANNE COUNTRY TRAINING SCHOOL/UNION KEMPSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL MUSEUM:

Princess Anne County Training School was the first high school for African Americans in Princess Anne County, now known as Virginia Beach. The school was a result of the African American community in the 1930s working together to raise money to build a school so their children could receive a proper education. The initial money raised was used to purchase four acres of land on Witchduck Road. The school board received the land, and $2,000, but it made no attempt to build a school. As a result, in 1934, a temporary school was established on the property of Union Baptist Church. In 1938, a four-classroom high school was finally built and, between 1949 and 1962, several additions were made to the school. In 1962, the Princess Anne County Training School changed its name to Union Kempsville High School. After over 30 years of operation, Union Kempsville High School graduated its last class in 1969 due to the citywide integration of schools. Today the legacy of the school continues with the establishment of the museum which shares stories of family, community, sacrifice, and the importance of education. The museum is located within Virginia Beach City Public Schools' Renaissance Academy.

ABOUT THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CULTURAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT:

The Cultural Affairs Department engages residents and visitors through meaningful arts, heritage, and cultural experiences to connect and strengthen communities. The Department assists and directs the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission, coordinates the City's Public Art Program, oversees Virginia Beach History Museums, provides contract management for the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, serves as the liaison with Virginia MOCA and the ViBe Creative District, and serves as a resource to local arts and humanities organizations.

ABOUT THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH HISTORY MUSEUMS:

The City of Virginia Beach History Museums include the Thoroughgood House, the Francis Land House, the Lynnhaven House, and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum. They are part of the City's Cultural Affairs Department. As part of the municipal government of the City of Virginia Beach, the Cultural Affairs Department engages residents and visitors through meaningful arts, heritage, and cultural experiences to connect and strengthen communities. Visit www.museumsvb.org for more information, and follow @VBHistoryMuseums on Facebook and Instagram, and @VBHistMuseums on Twitter, to stay up to date on all the events and news from Virginia Beach History Museums.

