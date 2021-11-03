CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Raiders released Ruggs late...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Sports Illustrated

Derek Carr Reveals Text From Ruggs on Night of Crash

A day after the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal car accident that resulted in a death on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday. An emotional Carr expressed his remorse over the situation, pledging to be...
NFL
thejustice.org

Former NFL wide receiver kills person in high-speed car crash

DRUNK DRIVER: Rugg’s blood alcohol content was found to be twice the legal limit when he was taken into custody. Former Raiders Player Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph when he rear-ended another car, as reported to NPR by prosecutors in Las Vegas. Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, age 23, was killed. The accident took place in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas strip at 3:39 a.m. this past Tuesday, according to ESPN.
NFL
thesource.com

Fox News

rolling out

CBS Pittsburgh

