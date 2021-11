Eternals is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the film deserves to have the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise. ComicBook.com rated the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a massive undertaking with memorable performances and a messy plot." Eternals will follow a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, but they've been instructed to only interfere when evil Deviants are involved, which is why they didn't help stop Thanos. There have also been hints that the team has a history with the Avengers, which is what makes the latest Eternals teaser especially interesting, as it implies Avengers: Endgame was the end of an era and Eternals is the start of a new one.

