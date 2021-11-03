OCCHD vaccinating homebound residents, also administering boosters

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is working to make sure every resident who wants a vaccine has access to them.

Months ago, the department started vaccinating homebound residents. Now they’re making their way back around for booster shots.

“It’s been a very exciting opportunity for us,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, Oklahoma City-County Health Department CEO. “During Covid, we discovered lots of gaps and areas where a safety net was really needed. And one of those that our emergency response team identified was the fact that there were people who really couldn’t get to a place to be vaccinated.”

That’s when they came up with the idea to bring vaccines right to your door; vaccinating some of the most vulnerable who may not be able to leave their homes.

“I’m ecstatic about this service and being able to get these shots like this. This is great,” said Frank Kemp, who was vaccinated while at home.

This fall, the Oklahoma City Fire Department stepped in to help.

Because of the extra hands, they were able to offer homebound vaccines seven days a week.

So far, the health department has vaccinated more than 175 people at home. Over 100 of them done by the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

“They’ve been really happy to see us. Some of them have gotten emotional about it. They’ve wanted to get the vaccine but haven’t been able to,” said Tyler Mills, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Those vaccines given to people like Sheniqua Johnson’s mom Mary.

“It’s very important because my momma, as you can see, is at high risk of the Covid. So I really appreciate what they did coming out here for me and my mom,” Johnson said.

And they don’t stop after one shot.

“We make certain that if they started a vaccine with us that required two shots to be fully vaccinated, we also go back and do that second dose. And then certainly now we will be offering third doses and boosters for those individuals,” McGough said.

Now, the health department is ready to hit the ground running again for boosters. Making sure that everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

“I think that people realize that they’re still cared for. They’re not forgotten,” McGough said.

If you or someone you know needs a vaccine at home here in Oklahoma County, you can call OCCHD’s hotline at 405-425-4489 to make an appointment.

The fire department tells us they aren’t still assisting with this program. But they say they are ready to step back in to help if the health department needs it.

