Hawkeyes building 'unique' recruiting class

Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes spoke with the Iowa media on Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics. Here are all the quotes from his press conference. "I will hit on our 2022 class. We're sitting at 11 commitments right now. We feel good about where we're at. As you all know, we have an extremely small senior class, just 13 scholarship seniors on our roster this year. We are expecting one of the smallest classes in Coach Ferentz's tenure here. There is a lot of fluidity with that. We have some guys that have the opportunity to take advantage of the COVID-19 year if they want. We've had some conversations, but nothing has been decided with those guys and will not be until the season is over. You're also looking at any other NFL entries or attrition. The number we're looking at, we got 11 commitments, the number we're settling in at is 16, 17, and maybe 18 range in terms of what we're doing and we feel good about some of the guys we have left on our board. There is the transfer portal as well that we'll utilize if we need to at certain spots. We're keeping an open mind there. It's been good to have finally recruiting back to normal after such a long hiatus. We had a taste of it this summer getting guys back on campus in June, dead period in most of July, and then all of August. This fall has been pretty open game. We've had a lot of kids on campus with their families. It's been huge to have them experience Kinnick and that Penn State game was an atmosphere I haven't seen before in my 15 years of college football. Just the electricity in the stadium and it was from the first whistle to the last was really fun to be a part of. We put on a great show for all those kids and families that were in attendance. As we get in here five or six weeks from signing day, we want to finish off this 2022 class and then go on to the next one."

