CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Sheridan Wahl investigation continues, but SLED isn’t giving out additional info

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yt5Bq_0clhTPhH00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than six weeks after Sheridan Wahl’s body was found behind a fire station in Florence County, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday the investigation into her death remains an active one.

However, a SLED official told News13 that additional information will not be made available “while the investigation is ongoing.”

Wahl’s body was found on Sept. 21 behind the fire station on Highway 378 near Pamplico. Her burned car was found two days earlier about 10 miles away in a cornfield in the Scranton area.

Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Florida, was reported missing on Sept. 19 by her mother, Kelly Darment Wahl, after she came to Myrtle Beach to visit her father, whom her mother said she never saw.

Listen: 911 audio of discovery of Sheridan Wahl’s body in Florence County

According to a police report, she FaceTimed a family member about 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard. After trying to rent a scooter and being denied because she wasn’t wearing shoes, so she said she was going home.

Sheridan also told her mother she was coming home during that call. Her mother told her to at least stay the night and not drive so far back to Tampa. That was the last time they spoke. Calls to her phone went to voicemail after that.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Pee Dee law enforcement weighs in on SLED’s 2020 crime report

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s 2020 crime report released on Monday found that the state’s murder rate increased 22.1% while aggravated assaults were up 10.1%. The statistics also showed the rate of violent crime increased 6% compared with 2019 and 9.5% since 2015. In addition, property crimes continued to decrease, […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
Pamplico, SC
State
Florida State
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Ocean#Weather#Sled#Facetimed
WBTW News13

1 person hurt after car crashes into pond in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed into a pond in the area of 5050 Highway 17 Bypass near the South Strand Medical Center, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 3:32 p.m., and one person was removed from the partially submerged vehicle and taken […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond after vehicle strikes utility pole in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on scene after a vehicle struck a utility pole Tuesday morning in Conway. Crews were sent to the area of Fourth Avenue and Sycamore Street for calls of a vehicle versus utility pole, according to Conway police. The northbound lane of traffic is closed at this time. You are […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

20-year-old Darlington man killed in shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting early Saturday morning just outside of the Darlington city limits left a 20-year-old man dead, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. and is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner’s office said. There is no additional information at this time. Count […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

United Way of Horry County looking for volunteers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — United Way of Horry County (UWHC) is looking for volunteers for their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, according to a news release. VITA is a free tax preparation and electronic filing service UWHC provides to residents. There are three sites this year in Conway, Myrtle Beach and Surfside. The […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man hurt in drive-by shooting outside Dillon County club

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was injured early Saturday morning in a drive-by shooting outside the Red Barn nightclub in Dillon County, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Deputies received a call about 2 a.m. for a shooting at the nightclub, which is located on Highway 41 near Lake View. The man was sitting […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

770
Followers
146
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy