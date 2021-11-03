Sheridan Wahl investigation continues, but SLED isn’t giving out additional info

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than six weeks after Sheridan Wahl’s body was found behind a fire station in Florence County, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday the investigation into her death remains an active one.

However, a SLED official told News13 that additional information will not be made available “while the investigation is ongoing.”

Wahl’s body was found on Sept. 21 behind the fire station on Highway 378 near Pamplico. Her burned car was found two days earlier about 10 miles away in a cornfield in the Scranton area.

Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Florida, was reported missing on Sept. 19 by her mother, Kelly Darment Wahl, after she came to Myrtle Beach to visit her father, whom her mother said she never saw.

According to a police report, she FaceTimed a family member about 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard. After trying to rent a scooter and being denied because she wasn’t wearing shoes, so she said she was going home.

Sheridan also told her mother she was coming home during that call. Her mother told her to at least stay the night and not drive so far back to Tampa. That was the last time they spoke. Calls to her phone went to voicemail after that.

