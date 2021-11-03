JSHealth, the $600M Supplement Company, Launches Skin Care

Click here to read the full article.

JSHealth has expanded into skin care.

The Australia-based e-commerce supplement company has recently widely been reported as valued at $426 million.

“That’s actually even an undervaluation,” revealed the brand’s chief executive officer and cofounder Jessica Sepel. The valuation is closer to $600 million.

And yet, the success of JSHealth has been “an absolute accident,” she went on. “All I wanted to do in my life was to be a really good clinical nutritionist in private practice.”

While studying for a bachelor’s degree in health and nutritional medicines, she began, “A very, very honest blog on myself, and it was really just a self-diary to talk about my strange relationship with food, my negative body image and unhealthy relationship with food and my body. I was just blogging very candidly.”

After nine months, she made the blog public, and it got traction.

She captured an audience, she said, with her candor, sharing healthy and easy recipes, as well as learnings about nutrition while working directly with clients in private practice.

“The blog was really taking off and that led to my first book deal, then the second book, the third book, the JSHealth app, an eight-week program,” said Sepel, who has 357,000 Instagram followers (the brand has 268,000). “It set me up to have this well-known philosophy here in Australia to help women achieve a healthy relationship with their bodies and give up fad dieting.”

Four years ago, she launched JSHealth with her husband Dean Steingold, releasing a range of supplements — “a dream” of hers. At the time, Steingold had “tremendous success with prescribing supplements,” she explained.

Since 2019, JSHealth has seen 1,348 percent revenue growth, quadrupling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s backed by research, backed by science, the purest formulation possible, the best ingredients, manufactured in Australia, which is the highest standard pretty much in the world,” said Sepel. Her consumer, many young mothers, are aged between 20 and about 55.

Now, she’s introducing a skin care line — a Balancing Vitamin Cleanser, Pro-Collagen Vitamin Serum, Luminous Vitamin Oil and Probiotic Vitamin Moisturizer — all made using vitamins. Priced between $29.99 and $59.99, it’s out today via direct-to-consumer.

She began developing the products three years ago after a chemist and longtime collaborator presented her with research revealing the benefits of vitamins when applied topically.

“I realized, ‘Oh, hang on a second, are you telling me I can create skin care made from vitamins?’” she said. “That’s when the lightbulb went off.”

Ingredients include a bespoke JSH-V7TM complex, vitamin C, vitamin B5, marine polyphenols (seaweed extract), calendula, vitamin E, grape seed oil and frankincense. Clinical trials have shown that users experience hydrated, smoother and more youthful-looking skin, said Sepel.

The four-step process is made to “reduce the complicated nature of this industry,” she added.