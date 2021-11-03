CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

JSHealth, the $600M Supplement Company, Launches Skin Care

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BckTF_0clhTO3m00

Click here to read the full article.

JSHealth has expanded into skin care.

The Australia-based e-commerce supplement company has recently widely been reported as valued at $426 million.

More from WWD

“That’s actually even an undervaluation,” revealed the brand’s chief executive officer and cofounder Jessica Sepel. The valuation is closer to $600 million.

And yet, the success of JSHealth has been “an absolute accident,” she went on. “All I wanted to do in my life was to be a really good clinical nutritionist in private practice.”

While studying for a bachelor’s degree in health and nutritional medicines, she began, “A very, very honest blog on myself, and it was really just a self-diary to talk about my strange relationship with food, my negative body image and unhealthy relationship with food and my body. I was just blogging very candidly.”

After nine months, she made the blog public, and it got traction.

She captured an audience, she said, with her candor, sharing healthy and easy recipes, as well as learnings about nutrition while working directly with clients in private practice.

“The blog was really taking off and that led to my first book deal, then the second book, the third book, the JSHealth app, an eight-week program,” said Sepel, who has 357,000 Instagram followers (the brand has 268,000). “It set me up to have this well-known philosophy here in Australia to help women achieve a healthy relationship with their bodies and give up fad dieting.”

Four years ago, she launched JSHealth with her husband Dean Steingold, releasing a range of supplements — “a dream” of hers. At the time, Steingold had “tremendous success with prescribing supplements,” she explained.

Since 2019, JSHealth has seen 1,348 percent revenue growth, quadrupling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s backed by research, backed by science, the purest formulation possible, the best ingredients, manufactured in Australia, which is the highest standard pretty much in the world,” said Sepel. Her consumer, many young mothers, are aged between 20 and about 55.

Now, she’s introducing a skin care line — a Balancing Vitamin Cleanser, Pro-Collagen Vitamin Serum, Luminous Vitamin Oil and Probiotic Vitamin Moisturizer — all made using vitamins. Priced between $29.99 and $59.99, it’s out today via direct-to-consumer.

She began developing the products three years ago after a chemist and longtime collaborator presented her with research revealing the benefits of vitamins when applied topically.

“I realized, ‘Oh, hang on a second, are you telling me I can create skin care made from vitamins?’” she said. “That’s when the lightbulb went off.”

Ingredients include a bespoke JSH-V7TM complex, vitamin C, vitamin B5, marine polyphenols (seaweed extract), calendula, vitamin E, grape seed oil and frankincense. Clinical trials have shown that users experience hydrated, smoother and more youthful-looking skin, said Sepel.

The four-step process is made to “reduce the complicated nature of this industry,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The 12 Best Affordable Hair Dryers for Under $100

Click here to read the full article. Hair dryers were invented in the late 19th century in France by inventor Alexandre-Ferdinand Godefroy, but his invention looked closer to a giant robot than any modern-day version we recognize. The apparatus consisted of a large seated bonnet surrounding the client’s head with pipes heated from a gas stove. But thanks to over a century of innovation, we now have the privilege of finding the best hair dryer (or hair dryer brush) that fits right in the palm of your hand — no gas stove hookup needed. Luxury vs. Affordable Hair Dryers Today, the main...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K Metaverse Fashion Scholarship

Click here to read the full article. It’s only been a couple of weeks since tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg took the wraps off of Meta, née Facebook, and there’s already a fashion scholarship geared for the metaverse: on Tuesday, fashion school Istituto Marangoni Miami, or IMM, announced a partnership with 3D social media company Zepeto to propel students into the virtual fashion terrain with a $50,000 scholarship program.  Predictably, the project won’t funnel fashion into Zuckerberg’s platform, but rather Zepeto’s own. More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisHow...
EDUCATION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Artis Introduces Color Cosmetics

Click here to read the full article. As makeup sales rebound from the pandemic, the category has gained a new player. Artis, the makeup brush company, is taking on the revitalized category. Called the Monograph Portfolios, the brand is selling limited-edition assortments of eye shadow palettes, powder blushes and lipsticks for $149 each.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series The brand dipped its toes in skin care last year, but it said makeup was its most requested expansion. “Since Artis launched 2,500 days ago — but who’s...
MAKEUP
marthastewart.com

What Is Skin Care Cocktailing?

If you've ever found yourself aimlessly scrolling through social media, there's a good chance you've come across a post or video on skin care cocktailing. This involves mixing several products together to shorten your routine and eliminate the step-by-step process. Time-saving as it may seem, however, board certified dermatologist and 456 Skin co-founder Dr. Carlos Charles advises against it. Keep reading to find out why.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aretha Franklin
TODAY.com

What are ceramides? Skin care experts weigh in

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Azelaic acid,...
SKIN CARE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: North Sails Retools as Ocean-positive Brand

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Have you ever heard the ocean whispering and muttering? North Sails has. The sailmaking specialist and performance label, which has voiced its concern and support for the current state of the oceans, is spearheading an ambitious plan: it intends to retool as the brand “giving a voice to the ocean,” as chief executive officer Marisa Selfa put it.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection The three-year, multipronged plan is aimed at advancing the company’s sustainable efforts in a new, more radical direction and is based on five...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Accessories Brand Hibourama Retools Business With Membership Program

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — There have been three key moments in the history of indie accessories label Hibourama. First, when Rachele Mancini enrolled in the Accademia Koefia haute couture school of Rome and met her teacher, Maila Ferlisi, with whom she established the brand in 2011. Second, when one of the colorful handbag designs caught the attention of Daniele Provenziani, head of capital markets and venture capital at Maire Tecnimont, during a New Year’s Eve party, convincing him and a handful of other young managers specialized in venture capital to support the brand shortly after in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Coty Posts Sales Gains — Even in the Consumer Division

Click here to read the full article. Coty Inc. has posted significant sales gains across categories for the most recent quarter, lapping declines earlier in the pandemic. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Coty posted net sales of $1.37 billion, a 22 percent uptick from the prior-year period. Net income was $228.9 million, up slightly from $227.3 million a year ago.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Coty has also agreed to sell an additional 4.7 percent stake in Wella to KKR, on top of the 9...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Care#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Vitamins C#Jshealth#Wwd Abse L#National Geographic
WWD

Stronger Together: Future of Italy’s Textile Supply Chain Sits in Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — There’s a brisk M&A activity blossoming in Italy since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic and much of it is meant to support the know-how and craftsmanship of the country’s fashion supply chain. The sector is facing declining sales, shortages of financial resources and more difficult access to credit lines, as well as increased costs for raw materials, the latter worrying industry association Sistema Moda Italia. As such, leading textile and materials firms in the country have joined forces with acquisitions and collaborative ventures to safeguard the supply chain, providing manufacturing backup for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

How This Age-Positive Skin Care Brand Caught The Eye Of Pharrell

At age 40, Lorrie King and Celeste Lee, founders of Caire Beauty, began noticing heavy undereye bags, fine lines, and decreased elasticity on their faces. After trying foundation after foundation and countless under eye products, they grew frustrated with the lack of improvement as well as the limited treatment options for people in their age demographic with similar concerns. With over 20 years of beauty experience between the two of them, including posts at Elizabeth Arden, John Freida, Coty, and Givaudan, the pair decided to do something about it in 2015 — and address the unrelenting prevalence of ageism in the industry.
SKIN CARE
WWD

New Brand RforPeople Has Embedded Repair in Its Business Model

MILAN — While the fashion industry is increasingly messaging to consumers that buying secondhand and renting are the ways forward to disrupt fashion’s waste circle, expanding clothing’s life cycle by way of repair and alterations has not gained the same traction as a solution. Tommaso Melani founded the RfForPeople men’s...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

McKinsey Predicts Holiday Beauty Spending

Click here to read the full article. Beauty’s younger and high-income shoppers are poised to splurge, data from McKinsey shows. According to the consulting firm, the rise in holiday shopping is part of the continual swell in consumption. “While we saw spend dip quite a bit in 2020, by the second half of the year, consumer spend was around pre-COVID-19 levels,” said Tamara Charm, senior expert, McKinsey’s Agile Insights Group. “Starting in March of this year, we saw that spend increasing versus the pre-COVID[-19] baseline. We expect that to translate well into the holiday season, where we expect 7 percent growth...
BEAUTY & FASHION
phyrra.net

Anti-Aging Skin Care Routine for Over 40

Hello beautiful creatures! Today I’m sharing my Anti-Aging Skin Care Routine for Over 40 video with you. I do not use filters in my YouTube videos, so you can see my 43 year old skin in all its glory. I’m also bare faced in the video (but not the thumbnail), so not wearing any makeup. Every product in this video was purchased by me and has been repurchased multiple times. I prioritize shopping at Ulta as much as possible for my skin care so that I can take advantage of their point multipliers and get cash back from my purchases. When I purchase from Amazon I prioritize purchasing directly from a brand store vs. a random shop.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Five Brands Launching Home Fragrances for Holidays

Click here to read the full article.   Summer Fridays Soft Vanilla CandleMore from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Available for $36 at Sephora and summerfridays.com. Parlaying community into capital is Summer Fridays’ forte, so when ideating new product categories, cofounder Marianna Hewitt said Instagram is a founder’s best friend. “It’s the best resource to get direct answers from your customers. If they like something, if they don’t want something, they let you know, and candles were something that kept coming up,” Hewitt said. Enter the brand’s first home fragrance,...
RETAIL
WWD

The 20 ​​Best Makeup Bags, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to the best makeup bags, size matters. After all, any good beauty lover has more makeup products than they can count and keeping them organized is always the goal. While large makeup bags are a godsend, there’s actually an array of options for different needs and products. The different types of makeup bags Makeup bags for your purse: Small and compact, these are perfect to take on the go. They can comfortably hold makeup brushes, lip gloss, an eyelash curler and other everyday essentials. Makeup bags for travel: Often referred to as a...
MAKEUP
chaindrugreview.com

ESTAS Beauty launches luxury skin care line for scars

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Premium skincare brand, ESTAS Beauty, is announcing the launch of a new product collection available today on ESTASbeauty.com. Founded by heart attack survivor Cristina Beltran and beauty veteran, Alejandra Thompson, ESTAS Beauty offers a luxury skincare solution to the more than 100 million people who obtain scars every year. Of those, more than 50 million people acquire scars because of surgeries.
SKIN CARE
newbeauty.com

The Best Skin-Care Products Launching in November

Holiday season is just around the corner, so there’s no better time to get your skin in tip-top shape. Scroll through to see the new products at the top of our list this month. 1 / 9. 2 / 9. 3 / 9. 4 / 9. 5 / 9. 6...
SKIN CARE
Allure

Everything About AHA: Your Guide to Alpha Hydroxy Acids in Skin Care

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In addition to improved in-office peels, there's also now a seemingly endless amount of AHA-infused serums, creams, and cleansers that are suitable for a range of skin types and concerns. Let us (and our favorite skin-care experts) set the record straight on everything to know about alpha hydroxy acids.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nutritionaloutlook.com

Elevant launches chewable NMN supplement

The new tablets were designed to be paired with Elevant’s Prime NMN capsules. Elevant (New York) launched Optima NMN-C, a chewable nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) tablets scientifically designed to support energy and focus, memory and cognition, mood balance, and quality of sleep. Optima works directly within cells, providing sustained energy, and boosting nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), which is vital to support optimal body-wide health. The new tablets were designed to be paired with Elevant’s Prime NMN capsules. Elevant’s NMN-C is self-affirmed GRAS (generally recognized as safe).
PHARMACEUTICALS
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy