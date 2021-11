WOOFS! Hiking is a great way to enjoy nature with your dog. It provides you and your canine buddy adventure and time of bonding. Paws, the outdoors, especially in areas new to your dog, can be quite refreshing with the pawsome scents of nature. Paws, Abby, and I are pawlanning to take Dad on a hike, but we have to prepare for this to be the bestest adventure it can be.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO