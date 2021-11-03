CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel Enters ‘Second Hand’ And It’s Doing Things Differently

By Kaley Roshitsh
 6 days ago

On Wednesday, Italian denim brand Diesel launched its “Second Hand” project.

A carefully curated edit of Diesel denim (stamped with a signature red logo across each jeans backing) is available online in Europe and in three stores in Italy, including Milan, Florence and Rome. Excluding wholesale, Diesel counts more than 400 retail stores.

“For the brand, buying Second Hand is something to be celebrated and Diesel invites customers to join the resale revolution, making Second Hand as good as new,” the company said in a press release.

Fitting into the brand’s sustainability strategy dubbed, “For Responsible Living,” (unveiled last year with eco-consultancy Eco-Age) Diesel hopes to keep products in use for years to come. The brand is restoring (locally in “specialist denim facilities based less than 200 miles from Diesel’s headquarters” in Breganze, Italy) and reviving each secondhand piece by employing some lesser-seen methods.

Perhaps in a bid to save washing or diffuse any cultural perceptions on pre-owned garments, Diesel said all garments are washed only once, sprayed with “Viraloff,” a viral fabric guard, as well as “Odor Crunch,” which creates odor-resistance.

Both treatments are produced by Italian company Polygiene and carry Oeko-Tex Eco Passports approval. Per the company, the treatment allows for reduced frequency of laundering during customer use.

There are no plans yet for a wider rollout of Diesel Second Hand.

