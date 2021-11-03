CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Raiders workout; news conference pending

By Ron Futrell
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders held their first practice since wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal auto accident and facing charges of one count of Felony DUI resulting in death and one count of Felony reckless driving resulting in death.

Tina Tintor, 23 of Las Vegas was killed in the fiery crash in which Ruggs was driving his 2020 Corvette and rear-ended Tintor’s Rav4.

We are awaiting response from Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr at the regularly scheduled Wednesday news conference.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

