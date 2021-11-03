CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Tastykake cupcakes recalled across several states

By Nexstar Media Wire, Megan Talley
 6 days ago

( WHTM ) — The FDA announced that Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes that may contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The recall was announced Sunday after the vendor was notified of the possible contamination.

Products being recalled were sold to consumers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

The FDA says no incidents have occurred, but consumers should not consume the cupcakes just to be safe.

Here’s a list of the recalled products:

List of recalled products from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

All affected product should be discarded or returned to point of purchase for refund.

For more information, visit the FDA website .

