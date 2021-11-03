CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Percy Jackson Creator Rick Riordan Drops New Update on Disney+ Reboot

By Nobelle Borines
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Riordan has some exciting news about the Percy Jackson reboot!. It has been a while since we got any updates on the Percy Jackson reboot. Luckily, Rick Riordan has some exciting news. The Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief author has just dropped several updates on his upcoming projects for...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Disney+ PERCY JACKSON Series Lands DORA and THE MUPPETS Director James Bobin

Disney+ is bringing the Percy Jackson franchise to its viewers with a new series based on the popular kids book series from author Rick Riordan. The show has nailed down a director, with James Bobin accepting the gig. Bobin previously directed Dora and the Lost City of Gold, as well as 2011's The Muppets and its 2014 follow-up Muppets Most Wanted. Those are all solid titles, so this should be a good fit.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Percy Jackson TV series hires Dora the Explorer director for pilot

Rick Riordan, the author of the hit fantasy books Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has revealed that the new TV series adaptation of his hit novels at Disney Plus has now found its pilot director. In his blog, Riordan revealed that James Bobin (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) would helm the first episode of the demi-god show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Venture Bros Creator Shares Update on New Movie/Special

The Venture Bros is one of the biggest original series introduced on Adult Swim, created by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, so it was no surprise that viewers of the Cartoon Network block were disheartened when it was announced that the series wouldn't be returning following the finale of its seventh season. It seems however that creator Jackson Publick has taken the opportunity to let fans know that the return of Dean and Hank is on the way, as the creator gives fans a major update as to the progress for an upcoming project that is slated to hit HBO Max.
COMICS
celebritypage.com

Disney+ Drops Official Trailer for 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Star Wars fans, Disney+ released the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. Executive produced by Star Wars veterans on Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, The Book of Boba Fett picks up where season two of The Mandalorian left off. This new spin-off finds...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico
Person
Rick Riordan
disneydining.com

‘Disney+ Day’ celebratory trailer drops today, and it is EPIC!

We don’t know how many 2 1/2-minutes-long trailers could actually hold our attention, especially when they aren’t for an upcoming blockbuster at the box office. In fact, we aren’t even sure how many offerings are worthy of a trailer that length. But alas, we have no problem whatsoever with the...
MOVIES
energy941.com

Disney Dropped The First Teaser For Hocus Pocus 2

Disney recently tweeted a teaser for the forthcoming Hocus Pocus 2 film. They also announced that acting alongside the three main actresses of the film will be stars like Tony Hale, Whitney Peak, Doug Jones, Froy Guiterrez, and Nina Kitchen.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebannercsi.com

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Reboot Coming to Disney+

Disney+ Released a New Trailer of an Animated Film based on the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Series. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” made its debut almost 15 years ago. The book sold over 250 million copies, was made into four film adaptations, and remains a popular book and series. Now, there will be a new movie that will be coming to us this holiday season!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gal Gadot Breaks Silence on Joining Disney's Snow White Reboot as the Evil Queen

Gal Gadot has broken her silence on the Snow White Reboot and her role as the evil queen. Disney is bringing out the stars for their adaptation and Variety caught up with the Wonder Woman star on the red carpet for Red Notice. She had a little bit to tease about playing a villain this time. Marc Webb, of Amazing Spider-Man fame, will be directing this live-action version of Snow White. Rachel Zegler will be opposite Gadot as the main character. Plenty of excitement bubbled up online when the casting was made public this week. She told the publication that she was very excited, but there wasn't a ton she was at liberty to discuss at this moment. That won't stop the speculation machine from ratcheting into overdrive as to why she took this role. Check out her full comments down below:
MOVIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

The 'Dexter' creators know you're still mad about the finale, but they hope a new reboot will make up for it

Backstage at the Television Critics Association press tour in summer 2006, Showtime executives were visibly anxious. The cast and producers of a violent new drama titled "Dexter," starring Michael C. Hall as a vigilante serial killer, were about to go onstage for a Q&A with TV critics. The Showtime bosses had no idea how the press would react.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Eternals: Why Reviews are Low?

With the Eternals taking flight and critics' reviews are still plummeting, what could be the reason?. It has been a roller coaster ride for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to face a pandemic and put everything to a halt for more than a year. They resorted to expanding into Disney Plus and delaying their whole timeline to accommodate it all. However, for the first time ever, Eternals seem to fall into the pits of review bombs, but why are those so low as compared to other films?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

Disney+ Announces More Content Dropping for Disney+ Day, Including 'Enchanted'

With Disney+ Day coming this Friday, the streamer started the celebrations for the event as early as today by announcing a slate of new content that will become available on November 12, as well as offline events and merchandise that you can purchase or attend over the weekend. The week-long celebration is a way to thank fans for their continued support over the last couple of years, and it extends company-wide: subscribers will also enjoy special Disney benefits in several segments.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

Disney+ Drops To New Low Price For Limited Time

Disney+ Day is fast approaching and it’s something you don’t want to miss. Disney has now made it easier for anyone who isn’t a subscriber to join the streaming platform. For a limited time, you can subscribe to the streaming service and get the first month for only $1.99. This is a massive markdown from the regular price of $7.99. This will allow users to be able to experience the celebration for a discounted price. New subscribers will be able to watch the premieres of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever, Paperman, The Ballad of Nessie, Feast, Get a Horse!, The Little Matchgirl, Tick Tock Tale, Tangled Ever After, Ciao Alberto, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special, Entrelazados. You can check out the details below for the promotions along with the announcement of the Disney+ TikTok account.
TV & VIDEOS
abc11.com

Disney+ price drop brings $1.99 sale to new, returning streaming customers

LOS ANGELES -- Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service by offering one month of Disney+ for $1.99 to new and eligible returning subscribers, the company announced Monday. The deal, which is available through Nov. 14, is part of a week-long series of experiences and other promotions....
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Disney has announced a month-long price reduction for Disney+ and new content coming to the streaming service featuring Billie Eilish and more for Disney+ Day. The company will be offering Disney+ at $1.99 for one month for new and returning subscribers through Sunday. Disney+ Day, which marks the two-year anniversary of the streaming service, takes place on Friday.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Eternals: Who is Starfox, Harry Styles' Character Eros?

Eros, a.k.a. Starfox, already hyped everyone, portrayed by Harry Styles and he debuted in Eternals. Warning! This article contains spoilers for Eternals! Read at your own risk!. In the post-credits scene of Eternals, one of the most talked-about debut in the film is the arrival of Harry Styles in the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Lauren Ridloff Believes Makkari is Faster than DC's The Flash

Barry Allen aka The Flash is arguably the most popular and recognizable speedster in film, television, and comics and there's a good reason why he's dubbed as the "Fastest Man Alive". However, Marvel Studios' new offering Eternals marks the MCU debut of a female celestial named Makkari who also happens to share The Flash's core abilities and powers and according to the actress who plays the part, she'll give Barry Allen a run for his money, and maybe Pietro Maximoff, too.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy