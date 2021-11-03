CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving 2021 -- Oxo, Vitamix, Ninja and More

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is just a few weeks away. And whether you're planning your first-ever holiday celebration at home or are gearing up for another year as the designated host of family dinners, one thing is for certain -- coordinating and cooking a Thanksgiving spread is a really tricky affair. From...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
royalexaminer.com

4 kitchen gadgets that will make your life easier

If you love to cook but are finding it difficult to complete certain kitchen tasks as you get older, here are four gadgets that may come in handy. 1. Pitter. This tool allows you to remove the pit from cherries, olives, and other small fruits with ease. Plus, it’s much faster to use than a paring knife.
RECIPES
Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
RECIPES
domino

Of the 110 Things in Oprah’s Amazon Gift Guide, This Kitchen Gadget Is a Must-Buy

If you’re already struggling with your present shopping, turn to Oprah Winfrey’s no-fail roundup. The former talk show host has released her Favorite Things list every holiday season for the past two decades and 2021 is no exception. Just like last year, she chose to support and celebrate small businesses owned by people of color and women through her Amazon Gift Guide, featuring 110 of her most-loved finds.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxo#Kitchen Appliances#Thanksgiving Dinner#Le Creuset#Tiktok#Dutch
Science Focus

9 of the best cheap gadgets for a budget-friendly life upgrade

We love a cool gadget here at Science Focus but, inevitably, investing in the latest tech can mean our bank accounts take a hit from time to time. So, when we find an inexpensive device with the power to improve our day-to-day lives, it’s fair to say we’re interested. Here...
ELECTRONICS
hunker.com

The 5 Kitchen Gadgets to Get From Amazon, According to a Professional Chef

With so many kitchen gadgets on the market, it can be majorly overwhelming figuring out which to skip and which are worth the hype. After all, no one wants an overly cluttered kitchen, especially if you're working with a small space. To help us choose, we connected with the crazy-talented Los Angeles-based chef Clara Silverman, who has done everything from catering to food styling to working as a highly successful personal chef. Given all her knowledge and experience, we 100% trust her when she says these are the five most important kitchen gadgets to own.
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

Best smart home gadgets you can gift this holiday season

Go the extra mile for family and friends this year by gifting them something they can actually use. And they will, especially when you get them a smart home gadget. Keeping a home in top condition takes some effort. But you can make it easier with any of the best smart home gadget gifts out there.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NWI.com

Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

Having spent 15 years helping to establish a local retailer’s cabinet business, kitchen and bath designer John Cancialosi decided to strike out on his own in 2005 with Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe, giving Southland a 6,000-square-foot showroom that ranks as one of the largest in the Chicago area. And while the staggering selection of styles and products is appealing for customers, the real draw is the care and attention that Cancialosi and his team bring to every phase of every project — from design expertise to quality installation to followup service.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ZDNet

Best cheap tech gifts 2021: Top gadgets for under $100

It will be December before we know it, and with the holiday season fast approaching, the hunt for gifts for both friends and family begins. The last few years have been tough for many of us but there is no need to get into debt to make this holiday season special. There are plenty of gift options available that can match a variety of budgets, whether you're looking for games, mobile accessories, stocking fillers, or a bigger gift.
ELECTRONICS
947wls.com

Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more will be closed Thanksgiving

Black Friday actually starts ON Black Friday this year…. The yearly tradition of ditching the relatives at the Thanksgiving table to score some holiday deals is over. Major retailers including Walmart, Target and Best Buy will be closed on Turkey Thursday and not open again for Black Friday deals until… Friday.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

This Surprising Appliance Has Become My Most-Used Kitchen Gadget This Year

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tiny-space living usually means needing to pass on cool kitchen gadgets or clearing your space of the ones you thought you had to have but now barely use. In the past six months, I’ve done three apartment clean-outs and my kitchen took a pretty big hit — turns out I’m a semi-predictable home cook. One thing that did remain, though, replacing both a blender and a juicer, is the Ninja Foodi Nutrient Extractor and Smoothie Bowl Maker. Powered by 1200-peak watts, it’s designed to quickly blend through produce with minimal liquid, which I haven’t been able to achieve with any blender that costs less than $400. I make spoon-thick acai bowls at least twice a week, often just with the frozen berries and a banana — no watering it down.
HOME & GARDEN
abc27 News

Best margarita gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which margarita gift set is best? A popular and beloved drink, the margarita is a versatile cocktail that’s easy to make at home. Its traditional form features three simple ingredients, but the signature margarita glass is what really makes the drink stand out. A margarita set […]
FOOD & DRINKS
ETOnline.com

Macy's Black Friday Sale: All-Clad's Famous Cookware Is Up to 70% Off

It's Black Friday early at Macy's just in time for Thanksgiving 2021. Even if you're having a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones, and you can make the most of it with this classic cookware. Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware.
SHOPPING
WEHT/WTVW

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy