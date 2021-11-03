The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving 2021 -- Oxo, Vitamix, Ninja and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tiny-space living usually means needing to pass on cool kitchen gadgets or clearing your space of the ones you thought you had to have but now barely use. In the past six months, I’ve done three apartment clean-outs and my kitchen took a pretty big hit — turns out I’m a semi-predictable home cook. One thing that did remain, though, replacing both a blender and a juicer, is the Ninja Foodi Nutrient Extractor and Smoothie Bowl Maker. Powered by 1200-peak watts, it’s designed to quickly blend through produce with minimal liquid, which I haven’t been able to achieve with any blender that costs less than $400. I make spoon-thick acai bowls at least twice a week, often just with the frozen berries and a banana — no watering it down.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO