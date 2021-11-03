CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Sets a Date With Bond Vigilantes in Eight Months

By Brian Chappatta
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight months. That’s how long Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow policy makers have given themselves to keep the bond vigilantes at bay. The U.S. central bank announced Wednesday that it would begin tapering its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases starting later in November in an acknowledgment that...

