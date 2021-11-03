CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Taysom Hill listed as ‘limited’ in practice after returning from concussion

By Nick Gremillion
 6 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was listed as limited in practice Wednesday, Nov. 3 after returning from concussion protocol, according to a report from ESPN’s NFL reporter Mike Triplett. Hill did not play Sunday, Oct. 31 in...

