Seasons change, and so does New York…or so I thought, until I was pleasantly surprised with a return after two years. Though high-rise buildings and oat milk-themed cafes continue to pop up in my beloved Brooklyn, there is still a pulse of community and celebration that no pandemic or hipster can erase. Fall in NY has always been a sweet spot to me, when the weather changes from unbearable to breathable, and the leaves show off with a kaleidoscope of colors. It’s the time to roam as much as possible before winter hibernation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO