Royal Caribbean got an early Christmas present with the delivery of its newest ship, the 236,857 gross ton, 1,188 feet long, 6,988-passenger Wonder of the Seas. It’s the fifth Oasis Class cruise ship for Royal Caribbean, with at least one more to come, and it seizes the title of ‘world’s largest cruise ship’ from fleet-mate Symphony of the Seas.

