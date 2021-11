Another day, another brand new cruise ship for us to covet! Princess Cruises released a series of first look images and video of their brand new ship Enchanted Princess and wow does it look spectacular! Princess Cruises also announced a special naming ceremony celebration will be broadcast on Monday, December 13, on their website, Facebook page and YouTube channels with more details coming as we get closer to the event. The ship’s inaugural cruise season will kick off November 10th when it begins sailing 10-day Caribbean itineraries roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale.

