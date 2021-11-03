Transit Electrification Q&A: Why Are Transit Operators Choosing To Electrify Their Fleets?

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2021-- Electrifying one medium-sized tractor in California reduces carbon emissions by as much as replacing 45 cars with EVs, and as the state is aggressively targeting zero-emission transportation, Gridtractor today launched from stealth to develop charging technology, fleet electrification, and energy management services for electric tractors and heavy farm equipment. Gridtractor will help farmers seamlessly integrate electric charging and vehicle to grid (V2G) into their operations to strengthen the power grid with its smart energy platform. In addition, the company estimates farms can save 55-75 percent on fuel costs by going electric, and up to 90 percent by supplying stored power to irrigation pumps and to the grid. The company’s first customer, Terranova Ranch, will utilize the Gridtractor Planning Model Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to determine the best deployments for electric tractors and integration with existing electrical infrastructure at dozens of irrigation pump sites and solar arrays.
