AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is the best Texas school for veterans, according to the U.S. News & World Report. The veterans ranking is a subcategory of the U.S. News & World Report's overall national undergraduate rankings, which placed UT at No. 10 among all public universities in the U.S. In the veterans subcategory, UT ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 16 among all U.S. universities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO