Want to Win a Free Trip to Disney World? Here’s How!

Are you planning on being in Disney World for the first week of November? If so, it’s good to take a look at the weather, because Florida can surprise you!. Sometimes November brings mild weather and other times you have to bring clothes for warm and cold temperatures depending on if it’s day or night. So, don’t think that just because it’s November and there are holiday decorations up that you’ll need jackets and pants! So, we’re here to tell you all about the weather next week in Disney World.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO