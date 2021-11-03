Germaine Suiter-Smith

Danaura (Dannie) Smith passed away on October 21, 2021. She was 83 years old. Danaura was the daughter of the late Carl W. and Winnie Jo Stockstill. She was born on September 19, 1938, in Picayune, MS. She was a dedicated Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist throughout her professional life, she...

