CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist was killed tonight in a three-vehicle collision on the Foothill (210) Freeway in the Claremont area. The carpool and three left lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway at East Baseline Road were blocked for at least two hours as authorities conducted an investigation into the collision. (credit: CBS) The collision was reported at 5:57 p.m. at the East Baseline Road off-ramp of the eastbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim — whose name and gender were not immediately released — was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately known if anyone else was injured in the collision. The carpool and three left lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway at East Baseline Road were blocked for at least two hours as authorities conducted an investigation into the collision. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO