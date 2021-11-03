CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernardston, MA

Man rescued after falling more than 40 feet down vertical embankment in Bernardston

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday at around 1:25 p.m. the Bernardston Police and Fire Departments were called to River Street near Church Street where a man working outside was reportedly on the ground.

Deadly pedestrian accident on State Street in Springfield

According to the Bernardston Police Department, officers on site found that the man was on the other side of the guard rail and had fallen approximately 40-45 feet down a near vertical embankment and could not move, while partially in the frigid Fall River. The Western Mass Technical Rescue team was called and multiple agencies were on the way including Northfield Fire Department, Greenfield Fire Department, Turners Falls Fire Department, Northfield EMS, Longmeadow Fire Department, Agawam Fire Department, and MassDOT.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174fAx_0clhNuVa00
    Courtesy of Bernardston Police Dept.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inajV_0clhNuVa00
    Courtesy of Bernardston Police Dept.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JhBR_0clhNuVa00
    Courtesy of Bernardston Police Dept.

Two members of the Bernardston Fire Department rappelled to the victim to stabilize him. The man was later taken by helicopter to be treated for his injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

SUV split in half when driver loses control, hits utility pole: NYPD

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens – A driver was severely injured in Queens late Monday night when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility police, according to the NYPD. Police said the man, 32, was driving a Honda Pilot eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard, near 111th Street in the South Ozone Park area, […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
Springfield, MA
Accidents
City
Bernardston, MA
City
Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police#Embankment#Rescue Team#Accident#Agawam Fire Department#Bernardston Police Dept
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy