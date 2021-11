FOXBORO (CBS) — There was never any doubt over who was the MVP of New England’s epic 2021 season. But the Revolution made it official on Sunday, naming Carles Gil the team’s MVP for the campaign. Gil was named both Revolution MVP and New England’s Players’ Player of the Year award on Sunday, as the club announced 2021 Team Awards winners ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale against Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium. The Revs also announced recipients of this year’s Defender of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year awards on Sunday. Team MVP: Carles Gil Carles Gil of New England Revolution....

