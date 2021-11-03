Nike’s Next Air Max 95 “AMRC” Proffers A Simple Black And Blue Colorway

Still years away from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has capitalized on 2021, launching in handfuls of non-original, but compelling styles. For its latest proposition, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design has indulged in a greyscale arrangement complemented by vibrant blue accents. Mesh bases set the stage for the medley of suedes, with the layer closest to the midsole donning an off-white tone. Swaths in-between the mudguard and lace loops vary in shades of grey, with the one closest to the tongue being the darkest. Supporting details on the tongue and lateral heel deviate from their muted surroundings in an eye-catching “Racer Blue”-reminiscent hue. Underfoot, midsole foam and its accompanying Air Max units partake in a “colorless” look, while the tread opts for a black and blue combination.

