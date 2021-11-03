CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey to start administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots

 6 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s health minister announced Wednesday that the country will start administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to people who received their second doses at least six months ago. In a written statement following a meeting of the country’s medical...

WNMT AM 650

Pfizer, BioNTech again seek U.S. nod for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in all adults

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech once again requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. The FDA in September had authorized Pfizer’s boosters for people aged 65 and above, and other individuals at high risk of being infected because of their jobs, after a panel of expert advisers to the agency rejected Pfizer’s request for authorization of the booster in all individuals aged 16 and above.
informnny.com

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third...
AFP

Covid cases spike in Greece, hospitals buckle

Greece is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned Tuesday as daily infections hit their highest since the pandemic began, with hospitals starting to buckle under the pressure of rising infections. "We are facing a fourth wave," which "mainly concerns the unvaccinated," Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening after talks with his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
Idaho8.com

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot reduces severity of disease, study suggests

TORONTO (CTV Network) — New research into the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot suggests getting a third dose significantly reduces the risk of disease-related hospitalization and death. Conducted by Israel’s Clalit Research Institute in collaboration with researchers at Harvard University, the study compared data from 728,321 individuals age...
Investor's Business Daily

FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Shot In Children, But Only One Stock Rises

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Covid vaccine for young children late Friday — but the vaccine stocks diverged. The authorization is the next step toward Covid vaccinations for children age 5-11. On Tuesday, advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will weigh the matter. If successful there, the full CDC will determine whether to give the final stamp for authorization.
Cosmos

Explainer: Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has provisionally approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged over 18, administered six months after they receive the first two doses. This “booster dose” is designed to improve immunity to COVID-19. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), which is the...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA committee backs granting EUA for Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 shot in kids

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended granting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, in children aged five to less than 12 years. VRBPAC examined the totality of scientific data submitted by the firms,...
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
Huron Daily Tribune

Hospitals in southern Dutch province raise COVID-19 alarm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hospitals in the southern Dutch province of Limburg warned the government Tuesday that they can no longer cope with new COVID-19 patients amid soaring rates of coronavirus infections. Five hospitals in the province that borders both Belgium and Germany raised the alarm in a statement...
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
AFP

Pfizer requests US emergency authorization for Covid booster for adults

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorization of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older. The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10,000 people. The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorization already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19. Pfizer's initial proposal for approval of boosters to everyone aged 16 and over, which was backed by President Joe Biden's administration, was rejected at that time.
