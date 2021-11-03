Turkey to start administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech once again requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. The FDA in September had authorized Pfizer’s boosters for people aged 65 and above, and other individuals at high risk of being infected because of their jobs, after a panel of expert advisers to the agency rejected Pfizer’s request for authorization of the booster in all individuals aged 16 and above.

