The Los Angeles Lakers got to play their first overtime games of the 2021-22 season, beating the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 and improving to 2-2 on Tuesday. L.A. started the game on a high note even without LeBron James, getting their game-high eight-point lead early on. But San Antonio’s rush toward the end of the first period set up a back-and-forth contest that lasted until the middle of the third quarter when the hosts appeared to have stolen the momentum. The Spurs entered the final period with a 12-point advantage, but Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook willed the Lakers back into the game.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO