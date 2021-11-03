CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tracon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) on Wednesday reported a...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $18.9 million...
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
Markets
Reuters

Infineon's quarterly revenue, forecast beats on robust chip demand

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) reported on Wednesday a rise of 10% in fourth-quarter revenue, as a global shortage of semiconductors has driven up the prices of, and demand for, chips used in everything from cars to mobile telephones. Infineon, which gets about 40% of sales...
Reuters

Allianz's 2021 outlook rosier after better-than-expected Q3

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Wednesday raised its outlook for the full year after posting a better-than-expected 2.3% rise in third-quarter net profit, as the German insurer emerges from business pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company signaled that it expected operating profit in 2021 to...
