Victim identified, suspect arrested in Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of an October homicide and has arrested a suspect.

RPD detectives identified the victim of a homicide that happened on October 24 on Westover Hills Boulevard as Dylan Poonsammy, 24, of Powhatan.

At approximately 10:24 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and located Poonsammy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daquan Dixon, 26, of Richmond was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder. Additional charges are pending.

Richmond Police Department

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

