U.S. Women's Open champion Saso opts for Japanese citizenship

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Yuka Saso has chosen Japanese citizenship despite representing the Philippines at the Olympic Games this year and in past events, she said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, who won the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco in June as a teenager, currently has dual citizenship as her father is from Japan and her mother is a Filipino.

As per Japanese law, anyone holding dual citizenship must choose which country they will represent before turning 22.

"It's true I've selected Japanese citizenship," Saso, who grew up in both countries, told reporters before the Toto Japan Classic.

"I've been thinking I'd choose Japanese citizenship. Whichever I choose, I'm both Japanese and Filipino."

Reuters

Vietnam approves India's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

HANOI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam has approved India's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use, the ninth to be endorsed in the country, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. The government said in July it was seeking to secure 15 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine made by Bharat Biotech.
WORLD
Reuters

China looms large as S.Korea presidential hopefuls meet U.S. diplomat

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. diplomat will meet newly selected presidential candidates in South Korea this week, ahead of next year's election that will shape the future of relations between the two allies. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

