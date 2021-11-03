CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get 15% off this excellent remote for your AppleTV as part of this Pre-Black Friday Sale

 6 days ago
Streaming services are booming, every month it seems like there's a new show being put out by a media company or TV network. If you're a big fan of AppleTV, you know what a pain the remote can be. For Apple fans though, there's a new tool that will make our lives easier, the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K, now only $25.46 with 15% off for our Pre-Black Friday sale with the code SAVE15NOV.

Designed like the traditional TV remote we're used to, the remote by Function101 makes it incredibly easy with an infrared remote that pairs with AppleTV in seconds. Enjoy full control with a button setup designed so you never need to use voice control; and with a range of 12 meters, you'll never need to get up. Fully tested with AppleTV and AppleTV 4K, this remote works with most TV sets, so there's no additional connectors or devices to buy. Just sync with your AppleTV and you're good to go!

Rated at 4.1 out of 5 stars with more than 450 reviews on Amazon, The Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K has the quality that customers are looking for and the price point that won't bust your budget with 15% off from our Pre-Black Friday Sale. Macworld states that the Function101 Button Remote was "vastly superior to the Siri Remote." You'll be enjoying all that AppleTV has to offer in total comfort and this easy to use remote.

The Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K is what any AppleTV fan needs to make their life easier. With its sleek design and traditional layout, you'll be enjoying your favorite show in no time. Be sure to use the code SAVE15NOV to take advantage of our Pre-Black Friday sale and get 15% off this already great deal for $25.46.

