Have you ever wanted to own a film prop? For anyone whose answer is “yes”, you’ll have a chance to get your hands on a very memorable one. The problem is you’ll have to fork out quite a lot of money – the item is estimated to be sold for up to £60,000.The item is Wilson, the volleyball that was Tom Hanks’ closest companion during his four years stranded alone on a desert island in the 2000 film Cast Away.Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film follows Chuck Noland (Hanks), a FedEx deliveryman turned plane crash survivor. After finding the item,...

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO