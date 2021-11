This was an amazing season for the 7th Grade Boys Football Team. For some of them, this was their first experience playing tackle football. Their experienced teammates and coaches, Coach Nolan and Coach Hepworth, showed patience and sportsmanship as they helped them to learn more about the game and each other. They were inspired by the fans cheering them on at each game. Unfortunately, their last game was canceled (due to Covid) but it didn’t stop these boys and their families from celebrating at their Team Dinner! The boys are already looking forward to next season!

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO