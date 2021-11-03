CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Millions of Americans are abandoning their jobs. The caregiving crisis has pushed me to join them

By Juanita Sharpe
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJrM2_0clhLwLS00
Home care workers have skills, training, and compassion—but they struggle with dismal pay and poor working conditions. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

I never imagined that I would have to choose between my career and caring for my aging mom. But at 50 years of age, I'm back on the job market, looking for flexible work that will allow me to stay home with her. Without any support, millions of women across America encounter a similar caregiving crisis.

They’re calling it the Great Resignation: The Labor Department recently reported that 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August. I was just a few steps ahead of them. I quit mine in July.

While the top reasons people are leaving their jobs are for better pay and job security, many of us are quitting because we have to care for our aging parents at home. I love what I do, but I need to help care for my aging mother. It turns out that given the available options, it was the only workable solution to provide my mom the care she needed.

Women of my generation often face the daunting challenge of finding long-term care for our aging parents. As the years passed, I’ve watched my 81-year-old mother’s physical and cognitive abilities decline and my caregiving responsibilities increase.

Hiring an in-home caregiver would be a great option for our family, but home care professionals are hard to find. Most home care workers are Black or brown women who are drastically underpaid, and a lot of them are fleeing the profession. This has created a significant home care shortage for families that desperately need it. Without access to in-home care, it generally falls to women—mothers and daughters like myself—to take on the unpaid responsibilities of caregiving.

After earning my Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry, I worked in higher education for over 20 years. I loved my profession and worked hard to advance my career. I took on more responsibilities, taught more classes, and rose up the ranks. But my mother’s declining health has put increasing demands on my time, particularly over the past few years. Home health agencies, which typically have a hard time holding onto their staff, couldn’t provide the qualified, reliable care I needed. I worried about missing work opportunities as I assumed greater responsibility for my mother’s care.

Things came to a head this summer when I finally came to the difficult decision of leaving my job because I couldn’t continue working longer hours while caring for my mother. It’s been more than two years since I last had a day off from my caregiving responsibilities. Before the pandemic, I could ask a sibling to help out. That’s not an option now. And while my mom doesn’t need 24/7 care, I can’t leave her alone overnight.

Every day, I make my mother’s meals and coax her to eat. When I can, I cajole her into taking a bath and scrub her feet. She has difficulty controlling her bladder, so I change her sheets frequently. She’s never been able to use the stairs by herself. I lift her feet on every step to help her get up to her room. I live in an old house that is too narrow to install a chair lift in. I worry about what could happen if I’m not there to help her.

I’m fortunate that she doesn’t need help getting out of bed or using the bathroom—at least not yet. In just a couple of years, she probably will. When my mom’s needs exceed what I can provide, I’m not sure what I’ll do.

Women who leave the workforce to take care of their loved ones can expect to lose an estimated $330,000 in wages and benefits over the course of their lifetimes. That fate may await me as well.

President Biden’s initial Build Back Better plan would have invested $400 billion into the home care industry to create more caregiver jobs by improving their pay and training. Congress is debating components of the reconciliation bill, and home care is on the chopping block. The amount earmarked has already shrunk to $150 billion. Our leaders must invest as much as possible in the care industry, and 79% of Americans agree.

Caregiving is an emotionally draining and physically demanding job. It requires skills, training, and compassion. It should be compensated accordingly. Congress must invest in home care. Until then, I am my mother’s only option.

Juanita Sharpe lives in Richmond. Sharpe wrote this column in partnership with the Center for American Progress Action Fund, which advocates for progressive policies.

Comments / 21

Pure Blood
6d ago

My wife and I will be leaving our jobs in the healthcare field. It has nothing to do with pay we both make good money. But it has everything to do with mandates 🚫💉

Reply(3)
30
pete sharp
5d ago

I am leaving Healthcare after over 40 years because patients AND their families are some of the nastiest people I have ever dealt with. It did NOT used to be this way but nowadays there is no "please", "thank you", etc. it is al "I DEMAND THIS NOW", "I WANT THIS NOW" ETC. It covers ALL age groups. Common courtesy no longer exists

Reply(4)
15
swipeleft
6d ago

pay more: home health, teachers, childcare caregivers. it has to be a living wage guys. I'm a guy in completely different field of IT/insurance. but I was in home health a few times to make ends meet. its starvation wages no benefits we can only provide 35 hours work. one hiccup from financial disaster. can't be doing that. shortages everywhere. 10 million jobs this country is short. U.S has one huge advantage demographically over our near peers: immigration. unless u want to be Japan or china soon with a huge old population and meager work age force =decline.

Reply
11
Related
Fortune

The major killer that America is ignoring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Speeding in the U.S. has become a deadly social norm. It’s “the enemy…It’s the other pandemic,” says Pam Shadel Fischer, senior director of external engagement for the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). And while speed-related fatalities are not an America-only issue, the traffic fatality rate in the U.S. is 50% higher than in Canada, Australia, Japan, and Western European countries, where, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, traffic fatality rates have been falling.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Medicare negotiating drug prices could be the game changer Americans need

This is the web version of The Capsule, a weekly newsletter monitoring advances in healthcare and biopharma. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. All hopes for decreased drug pricing seemed lost last week, after President Biden dropped all efforts to do so in his $1.85 trillion social spending bill. But on Tuesday, House Democrats successfully reinserted a plan to lower drug costs—albeit a pared-back version of the original. The president said that the new plan would “reduce the costs of prescription drugs, while ensuring we continue to reward innovation and breakthrough new treatments.”
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Will monthly child tax credit payments continue in 2022? Their future rests on Biden’s Build Back Better bill

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan—the third and final stimulus package aimed at combating the COVID-19 crisis. For the 2021 tax season, it temporarily upped the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per dependent ages 6 to 17, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children age 5 or younger. And unlike previous years, up to half of that money could come early through monthly $250 or $300 checks sent between July and December.
INCOME TAX
Money

Workers Are Quitting These 4 Kinds of Jobs in Droves

Is America a nation of quitters? It could look that way based on the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that a whopping 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. The number of workers walking away has been elevated for months this year, in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiving#Working Women#Home Care#Americans#Fortune Daily#The Labor Department
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest American Of All Time

The richest Americans have been in the headlines (more than usual) recently. As the Biden Administration works to get its huge infrastructure and federal assistance spending packages through Congress, one of the suggestions, which has been abandoned, was a tax on the assets of America’s billionaires. One proposal read: The Billionaires Income Tax would apply […]
ECONOMY
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Motley Fool

Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs in Record Numbers. Here's Why

In increasing numbers, American workers are leaving their jobs. As long as there have been employees, employees have felt powerless. For the most part, it's been the farm, factory, and business owners who've called the shots. Owners set the pay and work conditions. Employees showed up, did their best, and knew they could be let go at any time.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
BUSINESS
southlakessentinel.com

American Employees Have Had Enough

All across America, employers are losing workers and are unable to find employees to replace them. In the midst of the pandemic, employers have been pushing their employees to their limits, and the employees have finally had enough. The Bureau of Labor reported as of Thursday, October 14th, there was...
LABOR ISSUES
The Motley Fool

100 Million People Have This Basic Social Security Fact Wrong -- Do You?

Many Americans don't understand the role Social Security will play in retirement. This mistake could lead to saving too little for retirement. Almost 100 million people are making a huge mistake when it comes to retirement planning. A recent Nationwide Financial study found that around 40% of adults across America believe that Social Security benefits alone should be sufficient to live on.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

Fortune

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy