South Alabama’s basketball season is off and running after a 102-41 victory over Spring Hill on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center. South Alabama (1-0) dominated throughout, leading 18-3, 27-5, 30-9 and 40-13 before taking a 52-17 advantage to the halftime break and going up by as many as 64 in the second half. The Jaguars did not shoot particularly well from the outside (9-for-29 on 3-pointers), but imposed its will on the glass (21 offensive rebounds) and in the transition game (forcing 21 turnovers leading to 29 points).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO