The Braves are back in the World Series for the first time since 1999. It’s an unfamiliar spot for most of their players, but the same cannot be said about the Astros, who return to the Fall Class for the third time in just five years. Because of that, it’s no surprise the Braves are underdogs, but that hasn’t stopped them from upsetting the Brewers and Dodgers to get to this point. Even though Atlanta only won 88 games in the regular season, they certainly have that team of destiny vibe to them. Let’s see if Jake and I agree with our World Series predictions.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO