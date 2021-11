Juniors and friends Hanna Keegan and Elle McKinney both had to face some of the biggest obstacles any horseback rider has to face. At the start of last year, 2020, Hanna very suddenly lost her horse to a colic and was given the opportunity to ride her trainer’s horse. Adding to that, near to the beginning of the season Hanna had one of the worst falls of her equestrian career. Similarly Elle McKinney’s 10-year-old pony had the worst injury of her career and it took one year for the pony and rider to get back into eventing. Elle was unsure if her pony would make a full recovery.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO