DUNMORE, Pa. — Students at Dunmore High School have something to look forward to in the new year. Gov. Tom Wolf says the masks may be able to come off in the classroom. "it's great," said Dunmore junior Carmen Denapoli. "I think they gotta go; it's been too long with them. It's just a good thing. We're happy about it."

DUNMORE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO